Turkey announces growth in chemicals exports for 9M2021
Latest
We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev
Turkey and Russia have great role to play in establishing stability in region today - President Aliyev
We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" military exercises in Nakhchivan continue (PHOTO)
We ended the war with Victory, now we have started a period of peace with victory and we will end it with victory too - President Aliyev
We consider territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right - President Aliyev
Heartfelt moments from meeting of President Aliyev with public representatives in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian pharmaceutical exporters have potential to increase their presence in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade rep
Remarkable footage: President Ilham Aliyev views Harop unmanned aerial vehicles in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Some Iranian provincial mullah recently opened his mouth and fabricated slander against Azerbaijan, I said not to pay attention - President Aliyev (VIDEO)
At meeting in Vienna, FMs of Minsk Group countries gave me text of statement, I said that I would not sign it - President Aliyev
End been put to mythology, nobody talks about “invincible Armenian army” any more, says Azerbaijani president
We mobilized all our resources and will continue to do so in order to restore Jabrayil and all other districts - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)