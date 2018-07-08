US drone strike kills 4 IS militants in Afghanistan

8 July 2018 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

At least four militants of Islamic State (IS) outfit were killed after unmanned plane of the US and NATO-led coalition forces struck an IS position in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar overnight, Xinhua reported citing authorities.

The provincial government said in a statement that the airstrike was launched in Banndar area of Achin district Saturday night and no civilian was wounded following the sortie.

The district is the stronghold of IS militants in the province, 120 km east of Kabul.

In April, 2017, the US forces in Afghanistan struck an IS cave complex by the largest non-nuclear bomb in the mountainous Achin, killing nearly 100 IS militants and destroying a militants' hideout together with several bunkers and tunnels.

The IS militant group has yet to make comments on the report.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany holding Iranian assets due to new US sanctions – MP
Economy news 10:24
Pompeo 'very firm' on complete denuclearization of North Korea
US 7 July 09:41
Pompeo visits Pyongyang
US 7 July 07:26
Chinese, foreign business associations oppose U.S. trade protectionism
China 6 July 22:13
China tariffs on U.S.-made models to force price hikes for BMW
Economy news 6 July 17:46
Russia raises duties on U.S. goods in response to trade restrictions
Russia 6 July 17:02
Latest
Deputy minister for emergency situations appointed in Azerbaijan
Business 11:32
Iran’s car imports fall by 68%
Business 11:26
Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee
Economy news 11:22
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 8
Business 10:43
Iran’s power supply problems due to low investment, budget– official
Business 10:28
Germany holding Iranian assets due to new US sanctions – MP
Economy news 10:24
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 89 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:24
Four hurt when medical helicopter crashes on Chicago highway
World 08:48
Rescuers begin operation to bring out 13 trapped in Thai cave
World 08:37