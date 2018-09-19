US State Secretary Pompeo to chair UN Security Council meeting on North Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will chair a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday on North Korea's progress toward denuclearization, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

“The secretary intends to arrive in New York on Sunday the 23rd [of September],” Nauert said. “Pompeo intends to chair the UN Security Council ministerial on North Korea on Thursday, September 27… [about] the need to enforce all sanctions.”

The United Nations has introduced several rounds of sanctions against North Korea in response to its missile launches and nuclear tests. The organization, has restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from North Korea as well as the country's access to gas liquids.

