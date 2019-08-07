USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated amid reports of shooter in the building

The incident takes place in the wake of two shootings that happened in US states of Texas and Ohio over the weekend, claiming the lives of 31 people and leaving dozens more injured, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

USA Today staff have been evacuated from its HQ at the Gannet Building in McLean, Virginia, after police arrived to respond to reports of a man with a weapon.

"We are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area," Fairfax County Police tweeted.

Later, they updated the public about developments on the scene.

​​Employees were advised to leave the building.

​Gannett, the owner of newspaper USA Today, announced on Monday that it will merge with GateHouse Media in a deal valued at roughly $1.4 billion.

Last Saturday, a gunman opened fire at visitors at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people. Nine more people lost their lives during a separate attack on a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday.

