USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated amid reports of shooter in the building

7 August 2019 22:42 (UTC+04:00)

The incident takes place in the wake of two shootings that happened in US states of Texas and Ohio over the weekend, claiming the lives of 31 people and leaving dozens more injured, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

USA Today staff have been evacuated from its HQ at the Gannet Building in McLean, Virginia, after police arrived to respond to reports of a man with a weapon.

"We are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area," Fairfax County Police tweeted.

Later, they updated the public about developments on the scene.

​​Employees were advised to leave the building.

​Gannett, the owner of newspaper USA Today, announced on Monday that it will merge with GateHouse Media in a deal valued at roughly $1.4 billion.

Last Saturday, a gunman opened fire at visitors at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people. Nine more people lost their lives during a separate attack on a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks
US 23:03
Trump says he wants to strengthen gun background checks
US 17:55
Trump says Federal Reserve 'too proud to admit mistakes'
Other News 17:45
Former bank manager of Armenian origin admits to aiding money laundering scam in US
Armenia 17:13
Trump still wants trade deal with China: adviser
Other News 6 August 17:47
Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action ahead of election
Other News 6 August 17:15
Latest
Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks
US 23:03
Clashes erupt in Yemen's Aden, one dead
Arab World 22:01
Eighteen migrants hurt trying to cross Bosnia-Croatia border: officials
World 21:20
Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency supports entrepreneurs dealing with beekeeping (PHOTO)
Business 20:13
Journalists to be provided with free internet in Iran
ICT 19:48
Georgia to build plant for production of aluminum corks
Economy 19:39
Georgia signs Singapore Mediation Convention to settle trade disputes
Economy 19:33
Iran seeks tax payers attention
Economy 19:25
Georgian government sells Marine Tech service
Finance 18:46