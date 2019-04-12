Nobel Oil Services obtains certificate in oil and gas industry in South Caucasus

12 April 2019 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Nobel Oil Services for the first time in the oil and gas industry in the South Caucasusobtained ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS) certification, which is an important part of Ethics & Compliance, by applying the first international standard in the area of anti-bribery and corruption management system.

ABMS certification assures the prevention, detection and response to any corruption and bribery by putting in place best international practices on anti-bribery controls. The certificate is awarded upon the result of an audit by LRQA, a part of UK-based Lloyd's Register Group Limited, which operates in 120 counties and serves 45,000 customers worldwide.

Application of the standard plays an important role of supporting guidance and allows the Company to ensure essential requirements for implementation and benchmarking an anti-bribery management system. The company accepts responsibility and provides assurance to shareholders, management, employees, clients as well as other stakeholders to undertake reasonable actions to prevent bribery.

“Driven by our core values we have established an effective Ethics & Compliance Management System at Nobel Oil Services, focusing strongly on integrity and transparency of business operations. With application of best practices recognized at the international level we successfully underwent an audit on the anti-bribery management and were awarded the certification as a pioneer in the oil & gas industry in the South Caucasus,” said Vugar Samadli, CEO of Nobel Oil Services.

Implementation of ISO 37001:2016 standard results from an extension of the good management and plays crucial role in establishment of a solid regulatory compliance structure, ensuring sustainable growth of the organization.

Nobel Oil Services is a diversified group of companies specialized in oil and gas industry. Companies operating within Nobel Oil Services provide drilling, construction and project management as well as equipment maintenance, procurement and enhanced oil recovery services, successfully expanding their activities in these fields.

Nobel Oil Services adheres to the highest standards of operational and financial performance. Nobel Oil holds a “Transparent Tax Partner” status granted by the Ministry of Taxes for the transparent financial performance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nobel Oil Services takes part in Job Fair to support young people with limited abilities
Oil&Gas 11 May 2018 19:58
Nobel Oil Services hosts AmCham HR Committee meeting (PHOTO)
Society 20 December 2017 15:26
Nobel Oil Services’ performance is highly evaluated by Board of Directors
Oil&Gas 9 October 2017 16:51
Nobel Oil appoints new Chairman and CEO
Oil&Gas 19 February 2016 12:48
Nobel Oil opens its first filling station in Europe
Business 20 November 2015 15:42
Nobel Oil Services aims to have single integrated business system in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 7 September 2015 11:29
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 11:07
Turkey’s ruling party presents new facts on election fraud in Istanbul
Turkey 11:06
Illegal immigrants from Palestine detained in Turkey
Turkey 11:03
Azerbaijan launches next stage of implementing project in vocational education
Economy 10:59
Bulgaria can receive supplies from EastMed through IGB
Oil&Gas 10:53
Instrument-making plant in Azerbaijan eyes to increase production capacity
Economy 10:46
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan, China have still more to do to promote bilateral trade
Economy 10:31
UNEC-100: Leading university in social services
Society 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 12
Finance 10:20