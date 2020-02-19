Students of Baku Higher Oil School win international innovation competition in Malaysia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have won the 48-hour international innovation competition Invent for the Planet 2020, held in Malaysia.

The team members: Ali Yusifov, Elnur Shahbalaev and Nail Karimov took first place in the competition, in which they represented PETRONAS University of Technology (Malaysia).

On the final day of the competition, teams shot 90-second video clips about their projects and presented them for participation in the final round of the Invent for the Planet competition, which will be held at Texas A&M University.

Note that only 5 teams from 38 universities of the world are competing for the right to participate in the final round to be held in Texas, USA.

It should also be noted that Ali Yusifov, Elnur Shahbalaev and Nail Karimov are students of PETRONAS Technological University, where they study in the framework of cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and the Malaysian company PETRONAS, one of the world's leading oil and gas companies.

The solution the students presented to the competition is an intelligent device that older single people can use when they need first aid.

Presently, the project is under improvement.