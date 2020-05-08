Norm Cement provided food assistance to low-income families living in Garadagh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

Norm Cement continues to support the elderly, lonely and low-income people in the fight against COVID-19.

The company`s professional staff mobilized for another aid campaign. Thus, food aid was provided to 350 low-income families living in Garadagh, where the plant is located, on the occasion of holy Ramadan during the special quarantine by complying with the rules of social distance and personal hygiene.

Norm team is constantly working with determination to support people in need of special care, cope with this challenging period together and overcome the virus. Besides, they try to raise awareness and inform the public about requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Norm also encourages its customers to follow the rules during the special quarantine period, and continues to provide them with hygienic protective equipment and disinfectants.