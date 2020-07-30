Rally held in Georgia's Marneuli to support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 July 2020 09:50 (UTC+04:00)
Rally held in Georgia's Marneuli to support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Azerbaijanis compactly populating Marneuli district of Georgia held a rally for supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in front of the Georgian Azerbaijanis Integration Center, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The rally was opened from a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani servicemen who died martyrs in the battles as a result of the recent provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani state border.

Then, Georgian political, public, religious figures of Azerbaijani origin spoke before the rally participants and stressed the importance of liberating the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia, calling on the world community and international organizations to take decisive steps in this direction.

The participants held posters and banners with "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Justice for Khojaly!", "We honor the memory of martyrs" and other slogans.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

