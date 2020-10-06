Turkey, NATO talk over current situation within Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 October 2020 09:31 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey, NATO talk over current situation within Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 5 October 2020 14:54.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg discussed current situation within the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, Trend reports.

Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey has once again stated that Azerbaijan has its full support.

"Turkey's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged," he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

