President Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Turkish relations reached highest level of strategic partnership (UPDATE)

25 June 2018 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 01:10)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the confident win in the election and wish you further success in your future endeavors,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“The result of the voting is an obvious manifestation of great confidence and trust in your personality as a true leader of the nation, recognition of your large-scale activities and services towards overall development and prosperity of the brotherly Turkey.”

“Azerbaijan and Turkey are bound together by the deeply-rooted, indestructible bonds of friendship and brotherhood in accordance with the will of our peoples who share common national and moral values,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Built on these strong foundations and based on mutual trust, confidence and support, our intergovernmental relations have reached the highest level of alliance and strategic partnership.”

“The projects that we jointly implement thanks to Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood play a key role in ensuring development in the region, establishing a vital energy and communication corridor between Europe and Asia. Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum oil and gas pipes, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, recently launched TANAP projects that we jointly implement are a perfect example of our successful cooperation.”

“I am confident that Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood will continue to play a profound role in realizing all of our initiatives and contribute to the development of our countries and prosperity of our peoples,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Dear Brother, once again I extend my sincerest congratulations to you, and invite you to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your persistent and tireless work towards prosperity of the Turkish people.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey to announce final election results in coming days
Turkey 16:37
Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan presented at PACE
Politics 16:12
President Aliyev receives chairman of Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Politics 15:30
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Turkish relations reached highest level of strategic partnership
Politics 01:10
Turkey teaches democracy the whole world - Erdogan
Turkey 00:33
President Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on confident victory in presidential election
Politics 24 June 21:54
President Aliyev receives delegation led by state secretary of Security Council of Belarus
Azerbaijan 24 June 21:10
Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian State Duma chairman (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 24 June 19:59
President of Turkey voted in parliamentary and presidential elections
Turkey 24 June 15:36
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Balakan district
Politics 23 June 11:44
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Algerian justice minister
Politics 23 June 11:16
President: Azerbaijan carries out large-scale work in non-oil sector (PHOTO)
Politics 22 June 17:30
Turkish Air Force conducting military operation in northern Iraq
Turkey 22 June 17:03
President Aliyev allocates additional funds to build Damirchi-Lahij highway
Politics 22 June 10:21
President of Turkey to announce merger of number of ministries after election
Turkey 22 June 09:49
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Ismayilli
Politics 20 June 20:20
Erdogan says leadership of PKK eliminated in northern Iraq
Turkey 20 June 18:28
Over 1 million Turkish citizens abroad vote in presidential and parliamentary election
Turkey 20 June 14:36