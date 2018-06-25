President Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Turkish relations reached highest level of strategic partnership (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 01:10)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the confident win in the election and wish you further success in your future endeavors,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“The result of the voting is an obvious manifestation of great confidence and trust in your personality as a true leader of the nation, recognition of your large-scale activities and services towards overall development and prosperity of the brotherly Turkey.”

“Azerbaijan and Turkey are bound together by the deeply-rooted, indestructible bonds of friendship and brotherhood in accordance with the will of our peoples who share common national and moral values,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Built on these strong foundations and based on mutual trust, confidence and support, our intergovernmental relations have reached the highest level of alliance and strategic partnership.”

“The projects that we jointly implement thanks to Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood play a key role in ensuring development in the region, establishing a vital energy and communication corridor between Europe and Asia. Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum oil and gas pipes, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, recently launched TANAP projects that we jointly implement are a perfect example of our successful cooperation.”

“I am confident that Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood will continue to play a profound role in realizing all of our initiatives and contribute to the development of our countries and prosperity of our peoples,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Dear Brother, once again I extend my sincerest congratulations to you, and invite you to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your persistent and tireless work towards prosperity of the Turkish people.”

