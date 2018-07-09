President: Azerbaijan interested in Swiss companies’ participation in industrial, infrastructure projects in country (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 11:58)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of the Swiss Confederation, Federal Councillor Johann N. Schneider-Ammann.

Johann N. Schneider-Ammann expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, noting that the purpose of the delegation’s visit is to get acquainted with the development processes in Azerbaijan and to define the issues related to the further expansion of business ties between the countries.

At the same time, the guest noted that as part of the visit, the delegation is interested in getting more detailed information about Azerbaijan’s participation in the One Belt, One Road Initiative. Johann N. Schneider-Ammann said that successful cooperation between Switzerland and Azerbaijan is carried out within the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as well.

The guest conveyed congratulations on the occasion of the launch of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project. He expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his annual participation in the Davos Economic Forum.

In turn, noting the very successful development of ties between the countries in the political and economic spheres, Ilham Aliyev said that there is great potential for further expansion of cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev, having emphasized the availability of good opportunities for the expansion of business ties in various fields, said that from this point of view there is good experience in the areas of mutual investment and the implementation of individual infrastructure projects.

Recalling his meeting with Johann N. Schneider-Ammann in Davos, President Ilham Aliyev said that the current visit of the Swiss delegation to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of ties, and the cooperation will continue to develop.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that further development of the Azerbaijani economy will be ensured in the years to come. There are plans to implement a large number of industrial and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan, and the country is interested in the participation of Swiss companies in this work, Ilham Aliyev said.

During the conversation it was noted that participation of a great number of business representatives, both from Switzerland and Azerbaijan, in the Swiss-Azerbaijani business forum held in Baku will contribute to the expansion of economic cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the countries in trade, investments, transport, healthcare, education and other spheres.

