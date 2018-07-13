President Aliyev chairs meeting of heads of Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

13 July 2018 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired the meeting of heads of the country’s law enforcement bodies.

The head of state noted that the bloody crimes committed in Ganja on July 3 and July 10 are the crimes committed against statehood.

"Two policemen were killed as a result of these terror acts. There are injured citizens, including the head of the Ganja Executive Power. May Allah rest the martyrs' souls and heal the wounded!, said President Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that the terrorist group, which has committed this crime, wants to disrupt stability in Azerbaijan.

“This is the main purpose of these crimes. These bloody terror acts were committed to create tension in the society and instill fear among the people,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state noted that these terror acts were committed under religious slogans.

"This is in itself the biggest crime against the Islamic religion, because Islam is the religion of peace and mercy. The Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people always protect their national and religious values. Azerbaijan is one of the countries making the greatest efforts in promoting Islamic culture in the world,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

The Azerbaijani president reminded that last year was declared the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan, and the Islamic Solidarity Games were held in the country.

“This year, the city of Nakhchivan became the capital of Islamic culture,” he said. “Several years ago, this honorary title was awarded to Baku. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation that brings together Muslim states gives the highest assessment of the work carried out in Azerbaijan in the religious sphere. Religious monuments were fully restored and rebuilt, new mosques were built with the support of the Azerbaijani state. That is, I would like to say once again that those who wanted to connect this crime with our religion committed the biggest crime against it. These criminals are not Muslims, and these crimes don’t remain unrequited. The criminals and those who stand behind them will never achieve their insidious intentions. The Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people will never allow this."

Ilham Aliyev said the entire Azerbaijani people unequivocally condemned this bloody crime and expressed their contempt for those who committed these crimes.”

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan declares wanted those accused of assassination attempt on Ganja official
Society 15:39
President Aliyev: Bloody crimes in Ganja are crimes against statehood
Politics 14:16
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian minister of health and medical education (PHOTO)
Politics 12:53
President Aliyev chairs meeting of heads of Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies (PHOTO)
Politics 12:52
President Aliyev meets UN under-secretary-general for political affairs in Brussels
Politics 12 July 17:03
Ilham Aliyev attends meeting on NATO mission in Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 12 July 16:43
Latest
Nazarbayev appoints new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan
Kazakhstan 18:15
Do Brexit how you want so we can do a trade deal, Trump tells UK PM May
Europe 18:04
At least 34 injured as train is derailed in Egypt
Arab World 17:53
Iran, Turkey, Iraq should hold talks over drying Hour al-Azim wetland – MP
Society 17:51
"Azerbaijan should strengthen fight against fake dairy products"
Economy news 17:49
Uzbek oil and gas company announces tender for pump supply
Tenders 17:29
National Bank of Uzbekistan announces tender for expert evaluation
Tenders 17:27
Government’s FOREX policies affecting saffron exports – Iran official
Economy news 17:26
Oil, gas company in Uzbekistan opens tender on supply of lubricants
Tenders 17:25