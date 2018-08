Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Azerbaijan on August 25.

Ceremonial troops were lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in honor of the guest.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was met at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news