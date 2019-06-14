Azerbaijani parliament adopts law on state budget execution for 2018 in second reading

14 June 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A draft law on the execution of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018 has been adopted in the second reading at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on June 14.

Last year, state budget revenues were approved at 22,508,869,700 manats and expenses at 22,731,644,500 manats.

As of January 1, 2019, the free balance of the single treasury account amounted to 872,350,399 manats.

