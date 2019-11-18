Azerbaijani MPs to attend PABSEC session in Sofia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The 54th Plenary Session of the General Assembly of PABSEC (Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation) will be held Nov. 19-21 in Bulgaria’s Sofia city, Trend reports Nov.18.

The meeting will be attended by the head of the delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament Eldar Guliyev, members of the delegation, MPs Ilham Aliyev, Zhalya Aliyeva, Musa Guliyev, Aydin Mirzazade and Aflatun Amashov.

First, the 61st Bureau Meeting of the PABSEC General Assembly will be held, and then the 54th meeting of the Standing Committee will begin work.

At the two-day session of the 54th plenary meeting, the protocol of the 53rd plenary session held in June this year in Baku will be approved, information on the activities of the structure, including bodies related to the PABSEC and sectoral dialogue partners, will be heard, current state and prospects of cooperation between the EU and the PABSEC will be considered as part of the general discussion.

The meeting will focus on economic, trade, technological, environmental, legal, political, cultural, educational and social issues.

The PABSEC will hear reports on the abolition of double taxation in the region, the legal and political aspects of the development of transport routes, the role of states in creating new jobs and eliminating unemployment in the region, and will make various recommendations.

Azerbaijani MPs will participate in all discussions.

At the 54th PABSEC meeting, PABSEC vice-chairmen will be elected, the budget for the 2020 financial year will be adopted and organizational issues in connection with the spring session of the structure will be resolved.

The visit will end Nov. 22.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news