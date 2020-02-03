Deadline for submitting applications for observing Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections coming up

3 February 2020 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The period for the submission of applications to the appropriate district election commission for monitoring the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9 will end on Feb. 4, Trend reports with reference to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

An Azerbaijani citizen who has an active suffrage (on his own initiative, on the initiative of a registered candidate, political party, block of political parties, an NGO operating in the field of elections) can apply from the day of the official publication of the order on the election until the date when it is five days before the beginning of the voting, that is, until Feb. 4, 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 60 OSCE PA representatives to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of observers accredited for parliamentary elections
Politics 1 February 16:06
Azerbaijani CEC instructs district election commissions
Politics 1 February 15:51
Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in elections
Politics 1 February 15:24
Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of observers accredited for parliamentary elections
Politics 31 January 20:08
Azerbaijan's ACSDA with OSCE representatives to monitor parliamentary election
Politics 31 January 14:30
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block expected to produce more in 2020
Oil&Gas 11:50
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey increases
Turkey 11:49
Azerbaijani women farmers to receive technical support
Economy 11:47
Panasonic posts higher profit on cost cuts, improved battery business with Tesla
Other News 11:43
Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases
Turkey 11:42
Iran reduces sugar import by $1 billion
Business 11:41
Over 60 OSCE PA representatives to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan's Access Bank sees increase in losses
Finance 11:22
US State Department highly appreciates cooperation with Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:21