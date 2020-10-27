Video footage shows elimination of "minister of defense" of so-called regime in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

The video footage showing the elimination of the "minister of defense" of the so-called regime created in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Jalal Harutyunyan by the Azerbaijani armed forces has been disseminated, Trend reports on Oct. 27.

Harutyunyan was killed as a result of a precise strike by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Earlier the Armenian side announced that Harutyunyan was wounded, later it became known that he died.

Trend shows this video footage: