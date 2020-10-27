Armenia refuses to take bodies of its servicemen from battlefield - assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Armenia even refuses to take the bodies of its dead soldiers from the battlefield, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during a briefing in connection with the missile attack on the Barda region, Trend reports.

He noted that although Azerbaijan agreed to return the bodies unilaterally, the Armenian side did not agree to this.

"Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan does not open fire on civilians. Azerbaijan gives a worthy response to the Armenians on the battlefield, and will continue to do so. Recently, Armenia has also resorted to provocations in the border zones," Hikmet Hajiyev stressed.

Hajiyev added that Azerbaijan reserves the right to neutralize legitimate military targets that pose a threat within the framework of international law.