Azerbaijani president's aide says Armenia shelled civilian districts even during Geneva meetings - UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Following the Geneva meetings, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghdam, Goranboy and Aghjabadi district with heavy artillery and other weapons, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, from 06:00 am to 12:00 pm, the Armenian Armed Forces fired more than 300 shells at 32 settlements, including 6 settlements and 26 villages in these district.

On the day of the Geneva meetings, more than 200 shells were fired at Tartar, Aghdam, Goranboy, Aghjabadi and Dashkasan districts.

“Unfortunately, it should be stated that the city of Tartar is one of the cities in Europe, where the largest number of missiles and bombs were fired after World War II. Since September 27, over 15,000 shells and missiles have been fired all across the Tartar region. Armenia, which has suffered a fiasco in its propaganda about mercenaries, is inventing new disinformation about white phosphorus use. Using phosphorus ammunition, Armenia is trying to shift the responsibility for this onto Azerbaijan. It was found that the shell fired by the Armenian armed forces at the village of Arayapyly in the Fuzuli region on October 8 was a phosphorus munition. ANAMA neutralized the shell and documented this fact," Hajiyev said.

During the April 2016 battles, Hajiyev continued, Armenia fired a phosphorus shell at the village of Askipara in the Tartar region.

"The shell, which fell in the field, was neutralized in the presence of military attachés and representatives of the OSCE. Currently, there are reports that the Armenian Armed Forces delivered a large amount of phosphorus to Khojavend to commit environmental terror in the form of forest fires and use against the armed forces of Azerbaijan," Hajiyev said.