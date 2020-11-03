Armenia continues provocations only giving lip service to peace - aide to president (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 15:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Armenia talks about a peaceful settlement of the conflict (the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict), on the one hand, and resorts to the provocations that damage the negotiations on the other, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

According to Hajiyev, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan's statements that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no peaceful solution, the war will continue until the last soldier, and that Armenia won’t return to Azerbaijan its territories, inflict a blow to the negotiation process.

The president’s assistant added that the result can be achieved only when the opposite side adheres to a constructive position, which, unfortunately, Armenia doesn’t observe.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.