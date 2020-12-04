Since pandemic outbreak in Azerbaijan, country is in close contact with WHO - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

The world is facing a new wave of pandemic, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic, Trend reports.

“Since the outbreak of pandemic Azerbaijan is in close contact with the World Health Organization. We are grateful for its valuable recommendations and sending its specialists in the early days of pandemic," said the president.

"The World Health Organization named Azerbaijan an example in the fight against the pandemic. We have made two voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million. In the meantime, to date, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries,” President Aliyev said.