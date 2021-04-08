Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan poses big threat – OIC Sec-Gen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia's refusal to provide Azerbaijan with minefield maps poses a very big threat, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen said.

Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen made the remark at the joint press-conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on April 8.

"The mined areas pose a colossal threat to the human life," Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen added. "After visiting the liberated territories, our delegation reported about the threats there. The members of the delegation said that no one knows when people can suffer as a result of the mine explosion. This is a very important issue."