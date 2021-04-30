Azerbaijani, Portuguese MFAs hold second stage of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

The Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Portugal held the second stage of political consultations at the level of ministry heads in the format of a video conference on April 29, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the press service, during the consultations, the sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, security issues, cooperation within international organizations, regional issues, and other issues of mutual interest. Taking into account the current chairmanship of Portugal in the EU Council, an exchange of views took place on Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union.

During the discussions, the importance of mutual high-level visits, as well as the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties, was emphasized.

The parties agreed to hold the next stage of political consultations in person after lifting the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

The first stage of the consultations was held in 2018.