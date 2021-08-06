Armenian Defense Ministry using various methods to spread false info - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia, which has lost its credibility, does not give up its ugly deeds and uses various methods to spread false information, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

“In order to cover up the provocations, the Armenian media, hiding behind local population, spread information about the fire that allegedly broke out as a result of an explosion near the state border and then alleged shooting in the direction of Arazdeyen (Armenia) ,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

“This information is groundless and fake,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said. “The Azerbaijan Army Units open fire only to prevent and suppress provocations of the opposite side.”