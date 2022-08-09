President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Türkiye on visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkiye for a working visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Konya Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were met by Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoglu, Governor of the city of Konya Vahdettin Ozkan and other officials.

The head of state saluted the guard of honor.