French advocate for human rights condemns President Macron's statement regarding Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Director of the French Coordination of Associations and Individuals for Freedom of Belief Thierry Valle condemned President Emmanuel Macron for his latest statement regarding Azerbaijan in the article headed "There is no trust without truth", published in the Causeur magazine, Trend reports.

He said President Macron's statement jeopardized the fragile peace in the South Caucasus.

According to Valle, the French president also undermines the role of the European Union as a mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Following the appeal, President Macron's statement that “Karabakh is the heart of Armenia" in contrast with the decision taken in Prague by the parties to recognize each other's territorial integrity dealt a serious blow to the mentioned agreement.

"The mentioned statement casts a shadow over all recent European efforts to bring Baku and Yerevan into direct negotiations for a historic peace agreement, thereby strengthening Russia's influence in this conflict," Valle wrote.

The author called President Macron's declaration "most failed diplomatic gesture of France in the post-Soviet period".

He also accused Macron of hypocrisy, who tried to justify his statement with "commitment to moral values".

“The Khojaly genocide, which is the darkest page in the Karabakh conflict, is certainly not the way of acting expected of a state such as Armenia which has “struggled for tolerance and peace in this region. Remaining silent about this undermines the moral position of the French Republic anchored in the “Equality” principle," Valle added.

In conclusion, Valle advised President Macron to be committed to the true moral values ​​of France, and call on his Armenian friends to recognize the Khojaly genocide.

"This could be France's real contribution to peace in the South Caucasus, which is really needed," he writes.

The article cited member of the "Khojaly: Recognize to Reconcile" coalition, President of the “Mothers of Srebrenica” group Munira Subasic, who declared during the conference at the UN Human Rights Council: "There is no reconciliation without trust and there is no trust without truth".