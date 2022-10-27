Exchange of experience in regulation of audiovisual media has significant importance - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The exchange of experience in the field of regulation of audiovisual media is important for Turkic states, Head of the digital media sector of the Azerbaijani President's Administration Elmir Valizade said while speaking at the first meeting of the Regulatory body of member and observer states of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Audiovisual Media in Baku, Trend reports on October 27.

He noted that cooperation will serve to convey to the general public reliable information about the events taking place in the OTS countries

Speaking about the fact that Azerbaijan has experience in regulating the audiovisual field, he stressed that it was among the first countries that switched to digital television in the region.

"The recently adopted law "On Media" is in line with international practice and includes regulation in the audiovisual field, which is an integral part of the media. Cooperation in the field of media is developing between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The development of this cooperation between the member states of the OTS is also one of the main goals "Valizade said.