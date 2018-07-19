Persons with refugee status in Azerbaijan increase by 23%

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The number of persons with refugee status living in Azerbaijan has increased by 23 percent this year, the Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said while speaking today at an event dedicated to the results of the Service's activities in the first half of this year.

The head of the state service noted that, currently 75 people with refugee status live in Azerbaijan. Last year, the figure stood at 61.

Huseynov said the State Migration Service has adopted a decision in respect of 9603 foreigners and stateless persons, including citizens of Azerbaijan, who violated the requirements of migration legislation.

"This means a two-percent increase compared to the previous period," the head of the civil service said.

