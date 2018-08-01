AZERNEWS releases another print issue

1 August 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.1

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 1.

The new edition includes articles about European Commission to allocate 5M euros for TANAP, Iran invites to join new railway, Export of national wine increases, Azerbaijan marks 120th anniversary of national cinema, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az

