“BHOS most promising higher educational institution in Azerbaijan”

– Sheker, please tell us about yourself.

– I was born in Lekchiplaq village of Goychay district. I spent my childhood in that village and graduated from the secondary school №1 there.

– How did you manage to earn 700 points?

– In April, I participated in the trial examinations and received 700 points, and this was the best motivation for me. At the first tour of the entrance exams, I earned 685 points only. However, I was confident that I could do more, so I continued studying for the examinations. As a result, I managed to earn 700 points at the second tour.

– Who contributed to your success at the entrance exams?

– First, it is myself, as I achieved this success due to my skills and efforts. I also would like to thank my parents who created all necessary conditions for me. And I am particularly grateful to my mother. She is a foreign language teacher. I have been always fascinated by the depth of her knowledge and openness of her mind. Although she is a French language teacher, she could easily teach me math and physics. I have always wanted to be like her.

– Why did you select the first group of specialties?

– While at senior classes, I realized that I liked exact sciences most of all. Hence my choice of the specialty group.

– What disciplines do you like and why?

– I like math, physics and chemistry very much. I like to take creative approaches to geometry tasks and problems in physics and to find solutions, which do not cross other people’s minds. It is astonishing to see the infinite possibilities of mind.

– Why did you decide to study at the Baku Higher Oil School rather than elsewhere?

– I selected the Baku Higher Oil School because it is the most promising university in the country. I have had many opportunities to see this, as my sister is Process Automation Engineering student at BHOS.

– What do you like to do in your leisure time?

– I like playing intellectual games. I also like watching science-fiction films and occasionally I watch cartoons.

– You want to be an engineer. Is it a difficult profession for a woman?

– I think that if someone has talents, skills and knowledge in a specific field, he or she can work in this field irrespective of the gender.

– What profession do you want to obtain at BHOS?

– I will study Information Security.

– Why have you chosen it?

– It is a profession with very good prospects, and there is a huge demand for national cyber security specialists.

– Was it your own choice? Or did you follow your sister’s advice?

– It was my own choice. And my family members were happy to learn that BHOS announced admission to this specialty.

– What character traits make you different from other people?

– Since my childhood, my thoughts and interested were not like those of others. My imagination always carried me one step ahead of the other children.

– Where would you like to work and at what position?

– I have not decided yet, whether I will work in a private company or in the public sector. The most important thing for me is to be a good citizen of my country and contribute to society.

– In your view, what is needed for success? Is it just a matter of luck or something else?

– Talent is what is required for the success. Goals, responsibility and hard work are also important. I also agree that a bit of luck will help to achieve success.

– Who are your friends?

– My mom and my sister are my closes friends. Other people are only acquaintances.

– What would you advise future prospective students?

– I would advise them to be interested in everything. Do not be afraid of dark sides of things. Do not waste your time in vain on entertainment. You have responsibility for your pastime and the work you do. Every second has its own value. It is also important to have a good sleep, at least for eight hours a day.

