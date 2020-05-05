TABIB: If situation worsens, quarantine regime may be tightened in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

If the situation worsens, the quarantine regime may be tightened in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 5, Trend reports.

The head of the department urged people to comply with the requirements of the quarantine regime.

"We again appeal to the population that we want to further mitigate the quarantine regime, rather than to toughen it,” Garayeva said. “The main thing for us is people's health. The quarantine regime may be cancelled only if the rules are observed."

“The new cases of infection are detected both in Baku and in the Azerbaijani districts,” head of the department said. “If there are more cases of infection in the districts in which the quarantine regime was softened, then the conditions will be tightened.”