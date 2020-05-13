Minister: Anti-coronavirus measures in Azerbaijan cover almost half of population (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 10:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The measures being taken during the current pandemic period cover over 48 percent of Azerbaijan's population, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark during a video interview with ILO's (Training Center of the International Labor Organization) Momo Bertrand on the work Azerbaijan does to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

During the interview, the minister highlighted the work on preventing the negative impact of the pandemic on Azerbaijan's economy.

In accordance with the policy of President Ilham Aliyev, measures to protect public health, to support employment and social welfare, as well as to stimulate the economy are being taken in the country, Babayev said.

He emphasized that ove 3.5 billion manat ($2 million) was allocated for these purposes, including 600 million manat ($352.9 million) to the sector of employment and social security.

The minister said that regarding 12 implemented projects, which covered more than 4.8 million citizens or 48 percent of the population, during the pandemic, the wages and jobs of over 1.6 million workers (working under an employment contract) were saved.

He stressed that more than 23 percent of the population (over 2.3 million) regularly received social benefits. Babayev added that work is underway to bring the number of paid public service job spots from 38,000 to 90,000.

Within the self-employment program, small enterprises for at least 12,000 families were created, up to 100,000 families were provided with food, up to 20,000 people were provided with unemployment insurance benefits, said the minister.