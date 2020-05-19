188 Azerbaijani citizens returned via charter flight from Berlin to Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

On May 19, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan performed a charter flight from Berlin to Baku bringing 188 citizens back to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

All passengers are placed under a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

It should be noted that AZAL carries out charter flights to return compatriots to their homeland in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.