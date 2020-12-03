Azerbaijan discloses number of its servicemen killed in second Karabakh war (UPDATE-2)

The first version added at 14:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

In response to Armenia’s another military aggression against Azerbaijan, on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev launched a counteroffensive operation to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation.

According to the statement of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, 2,783 servicemen of Azerbaijani Armed Forces died, fighting for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fought heroically and valiantly in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, inflicting crushing blows on the Armenian Armed Forces.

Complex engineering fortifications and bunker systems built by Armenia over the years in the occupied Azerbaijani lands were destroyed.

Having broken through several echelons and densely mined defensive lines, Azerbaijani servicemen liberated the Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

Azerbaijani brave and heroic soldiers and officers, inflicting numerous strikes from artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and mortars in difficult geographic and climatic conditions, overcame most of the strategic heights and recaptured advantageous combat positions from the Armenian armed forces and managed to defeat Armenia.

The liberation of the city of Shusha, the crown of Karabakh, is one of the unique military operations in the history of warfare.

After nearly 30 years of occupation, Azerbaijani lands were liberated at the cost of the lives of martyrs. Highly professional preparation of battle plans, the use of high technologies, effective coordination of actions of various types of troops, the achievement of absolute air superiority, maneuverability, and other tactical and strategic advantages of our army have significantly reduced losses in the ranks of personnel. But the war is not complete without losses.

Some 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed in the Patriotic War. Work is underway to identify 103 dead servicemen by DNA analysis. More than one hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. The necessary steps are being taken to locate them and inform their families. At present, 1,245 wounded servicemen are being treated in medical institutions.

Detailed information on the names of the dead servicemen, their date of birth, rank, and combat path traveled will be additionally presented to the public. The commission, consisting of employees of the relevant government agencies are working in this direction.

We bow our heads to the memory of our martyrs!