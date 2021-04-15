Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.15
Trend:
Some 28,600 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,891 citizens, and the second one to 4,709 citizens per day.
Totally, up until now, 1,271,781 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 837,304 people, and the second - by 434,487 people.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
