Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Some 87,286 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 50,103 citizens, and the second one to 37,183 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,885,572 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,827,855 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,057,717 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.