No consequences of earthquake in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi registered - executive power
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
No consequences were registered as a result of today's earthquake in Azerbaijani Shamakhi, stated District Executive Power, Trend reports.
"District Executive Power personnel have not yet recorded any consequences," noted the executive power.
Today at 16:46 local time, an earthquake occurred 20 kilometers south of the seismological station in the Shamakhi district. The source of the earthquake was at a depth of 42 kilometers, the magnitude of the tremors was 5.1. Tremors were felt up to 5 points at the epicenter and up to 3-4 points - in the adjacent areas.
