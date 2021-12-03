Azerbaijan’s justice ministry reveals number of persons released under amnesty act (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The act of amnesty announced in connection with the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, marked on November 8, affected 1,787 people from November 5 to December 1, 2021, the Head of the Department for Human Rights and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova said, Trend reports, referring to the ministry.

"Among them are 34 women, two minors and 60 convicts at the age of 60. Also, 1,391 convicts have already been released. Of this, 1,023 people were released from correctional institutions, 368 - from a closed-type correctional institution. In addition, 359 convicts were sent for treatment, after which they will also be released. For 64 convicts, the term of punishment was reduced by six months," Sabitova said.

She also noted that 114 convicts will be released from five correctional institutions of the Penitentiary Service on Dec. 3.

On November 5, the Milli Mejlis (parliament) approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day. The decision came into force from the date of adoption.

It is expected that the document will cover 15,000 people in total.

It is noted that institutions for serving sentences, bodies of inquiry or preliminary investigation were ordered to ensure the application of the amnesty within four months from the date of entry into force of the document.