Azerbaijani gymnasts Magsud Makhsudov and Mikhail Malkin win medals at European Championships in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani gymnasts Magsud Makhsudov and Mikhail Malkin won one gold and one silver medal respectively at the European Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in the Italian city of Rimini, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Mikhail Malkin performed in the acrobatic track among adult gymnasts, and won silver in the final competition.

Magsud Makhsudov, who competed among athletes in the age category "juniors", took first place in the program of individual trampolining.