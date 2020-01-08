Azerbaijan applies new method of producing fertilizers

8 January 2020 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) plans to apply a new technology for the production of fertilizers from household waste, a source in the ANAS Institute of Geology and Geophysics told Trend Jan. 8.

A group of scientists from the institute conducted research to obtain fertilizers via new technological method from minerals and industrial waste. Organic mineral complex fertilizer and ameliorant obtained with the use of slag and oil waste at the plant for the processing of solid household waste in the Balakhani settlement were used to restore salt marshes in the Hovsan settlement.

This technology, based on the principles of efficient use of local raw materials, is planned to be applied in the High-Tech Park.

As a result of the research, a group of authors received a Eurasian patent for the invention of “Methods for obtaining fertilizers from household waste.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New head of Azerbaijan’s ANAS High Technologies Park appointed
Society 21 August 2019 11:18
International Symposium on Islamic Civilization in Caucasus starts in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 11 July 2019 12:33
ANAS VP Nargiz Pashayeva elected academician of Russian Academy of Education
Society 5 March 2019 09:20
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 2 July 2018 17:16
Institutes of Azerbaijan’s sciences academy to buy software modules via tender
Economy 25 June 2018 10:16
Three more companies obtain resident status of High Tech Park in Azerbaijan
ICT 19 February 2018 20:24
Latest
Debt of Azerbaijani heating supply operator to Azerigaz Production Union fully repaid
Oil&Gas 18:39
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: Subsidies to cover all spheres of agriculture
Finance 18:17
Uzbeks were not on board of plane crashed in Iran
Uzbekistan 18:00
Azerbaijani winery decides on timing of its products’ export
Business 17:55
Georgia increases export of berries
Tenders 17:46
UK PM Johnson condemns Iranian attack on military bases in Iraq
Europe 17:43
Spokesman: Iran may continue to implement nuclear deal without US
Nuclear Program 17:41
Chairman: CEC cannot control property issues of MP candidates in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:38
Bank of Israel chief to recommend Abir as deputy governor
Israel 17:38