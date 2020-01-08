Azerbaijan applies new method of producing fertilizers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

High-Tech Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) plans to apply a new technology for the production of fertilizers from household waste, a source in the ANAS Institute of Geology and Geophysics told Trend Jan. 8.

A group of scientists from the institute conducted research to obtain fertilizers via new technological method from minerals and industrial waste. Organic mineral complex fertilizer and ameliorant obtained with the use of slag and oil waste at the plant for the processing of solid household waste in the Balakhani settlement were used to restore salt marshes in the Hovsan settlement.

This technology, based on the principles of efficient use of local raw materials, is planned to be applied in the High-Tech Park.

As a result of the research, a group of authors received a Eurasian patent for the invention of “Methods for obtaining fertilizers from household waste.”

