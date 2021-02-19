Azerbaijan's Horadiz-Aghband railway to create connection with Nakhchivan - Trend TV

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The future Horadiz-Aghband railroad (between Fuzuli and Zangilan districts) will have strategic importance, head of the department at the Fizuli District Executive Power Bayram Niftaliyev told the journalists, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on Feb.19.

According to Niftaliyev, citizens will be able to visit the liberated territories through this road.

"Moreover, in the future, the road will help to create communication with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. A railway functioned here before, but in 1993, after the occupation of the lands by the Armenian Armed Forces, the infrastructure was destroyed. As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, our lands were liberated, restoration work began, and on February 14, 2021, Azerbaijan's president laid the foundation for the Horadiz-Aghband railway," added the official.

Fuzuli and Zangilan districts are also among the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).