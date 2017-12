Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to include the offices of trade missions at Azerbaijan's embassies and consulates abroad into the structure of the Ministry of Economy.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Economy is responsible for ensuring material, technical and financial support to the offices of trade missions at Azerbaijan's embassies and consulates abroad.

