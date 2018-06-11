Arab investments in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone revealed

11 June 2018 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Investments from the UAE in creating production in the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Baku totaled $500 million, a source familiar with the situation told Trend June 6.

At the same time, the source didn’t specify which project is mentioned.

The FEZ is being created in the Alat settlement in line with the Azerbaijani president’s order signed in March 2016. The territory of the new Baku International Sea Trade Port is also included in the FEZ.

DP World, one of the world’s biggest port operators, and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD, a part of the Islamic Development Bank Group) are rendering consulting services as part of the FEZ creation.

"The rules at the FEZ envisage exemption from taxes and customs duties for residents, although the latter must pay certain fees, for example, for the initial registration of a company," the source said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan's High Tech Park preparing program to attract foreign investors
ICT 10 June 19:03
Georgian ex-FM: TANAP to supply gas not only to Turkey, but also to Europe
Oil&Gas 10 June 15:10
Pashinyan by his absurd statements wants to delay Karabakh conflict’s settlement - MP
Politics 10 June 13:49
Iran’s export to Azerbaijan grows 66%
Business 10 June 12:49
None of ACRE members eyes to visit Karabakh illegally - Zahradil
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 June 12:43
Serious issues on Azerbaijan to be discussed at PACE summer session
Politics 10 June 12:12
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 84 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 June 09:40
Arab investor buys luxury hotel in Azerbaijan's capital
Economy news 10 June 08:13
Azerbaijan eyes to expand geography of fruit & vegetable exports
Economy news 10 June 07:05
Azintelecom to launch cloud service for use of business applications
ICT 9 June 16:25
WB calls for accelerating reforms in financial sector of Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 June 15:15
Kazakhstan, China to launch new renewable energy projects
Economy news 9 June 15:09
Hungarian companies may invest in Kazakhstan’s agricultural projects
Economy news 9 June 14:55
WB: New amendments to Azerbaijan's financial legislation to help attract investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 June 14:51
What opportunities can regulatory sandbox open for Azerbaijan's financial sector?
Economy news 9 June 13:59
TAP - not internal matter of Italy, but pan-European project
Oil&Gas 9 June 13:33
Mobile operator of Azerbaijan delays launch of new SIM card activation method
ICT 9 June 13:20
Arab leaders to hold meeting with King Abdullah over Jordan crisis
Arab World 9 June 12:00