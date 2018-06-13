Azerbaijan says forecast on state budget's customs revenues may decrease

13 June 2018 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget may slightly decrease in the future, Head of the Customs Tariffs Regulation Department of the Main Department of Finance, Tariffs and Currency Control of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Azizaga Huseynov said.

He was speaking at a seminar titled “Azerbaijani Customs – Today’s and Tomorrow’s Challenges” on June 13.

“Increasing competitiveness of Azerbaijani products in foreign markets and increasing domestic production may result in Azerbaijan’s significantly reducing its imports, which may lead to a decrease in customs revenues of the state budget,” he said.

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 1.33 billion manats to the state budget in January-May 2018, which is 36 percent more than in January-May 2017.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 2.43 billion manats for 2018. As part of adjustment of parameters of the state budget, the forecast on customs revenues is planned to increase by 725 million manats to 3.155 billion manats.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 13)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s pomegranate producer entering Australian market
Economy news 20:45
ACRA: TANAP to strengthen Azerbaijan's economic growth indicators (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:45
Border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Russia a long process: MFA
Politics 20:29
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:59
Top official: Azerbaijan reserves sovereign right to liberate its lands in other ways (PHOTO)
Politics 18:12
Donald Trump congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr
Politics 18:11
Gold price down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:42
Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network
Oil&Gas 16:57
Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units carry out live-fire training drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:51
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 16:02
Azerbaijani PM participating in BIE General Assembly Session in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 15:59
Advisor to Bulgarian energy minister talks IGB construction launch within SGC
Oil&Gas 15:32
Azerbaijan’s IFV crews improving combat skills (PHOTO)
Politics 15:10
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia political interaction at very high level (PHOTO)
Politics 15:00
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 14:53
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to face further structural changes
Economy news 14:42
New duties on alcohol, tobacco, mobile devices to raise Azerbaijan's state budget
Economy news 14:38
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum output
Oil&Gas 14:36