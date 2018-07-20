TRACECA may be integrated with China’s OBOR Initiative (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) representation in Azerbaijan hopes for cooperation and integration with China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) Initiative, the TRACECA international transport cooperation program national secretary on Azerbaijan Akif Mustafayev told Trend.

"We would like a certain part of the Chinese cargo going to Europe and the US to pass through our corridor," Mustafayev said. "The main flow of container cargo from China is transported through Russia and Belarus. Although this way is longer, it represents a certain benefit for shippers from China, in particular due to low customs tariffs."

He noted that representatives of the Azerbaijan Railways, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, and the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan repeatedly made visits to China to negotiate with the Chinese Ministry of Transport about the transportation of Chinese goods through TRACECA.

"If there are appropriate tariffs and in order to reduce the time of cargo transportation, China can send a part of cargo to Europe via TRACECA," Mustafayev said. "Even a part of cargo flow from China will mean an impressive volume of cargo, which will lead to a significant increase in cargo transit through Azerbaijan."

In January-June 2018, cargo transit through Azerbaijan’s territory via TRACECA increased by more than 3 percent.

Some 62.2 percent of the total volume of transported cargo accounted for vehicles, 23.5 percent - railway and 14.3 percent – ships, said the report.

TRACECA is an international cooperation program in the field of transport between the EU and partner countries in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia. The organization has a permanent secretariat in Baku.

---

