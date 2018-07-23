Entrepreneurs' club created in Kazakh capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

In order to improve the business climate in the capital of Kazakhstan and the availability of public services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the city administration of Astana has developed a schedule of activities for conducting consultations for business in the territory of second-tier banks, Kazinform news agency reported.

Entrepreneur Zamir Bolysbek came to the event with a proposal to cooperate with state organizations, second-tier banks and SMEs representatives.

The idea of his project is to unite entrepreneurs into one club in which they could exchange ideas, cooperate, be useful to each other, generate new ideas, and thereby develop their businesses.

"The club is a community of entrepreneurs and business people who share same interests," Bolysbek said. "These are meetings, networking, master classes, thanks to close contacts, people solve their problems, get useful advice, our program envisages visiting enterprises of other club members. We see our further development in strengthening contacts and ties among entrepreneurs across Kazakhstan," he said.

Presently, the project has been launched and runs on a free basis. The long term plans include cooperation with universities and business schools, where the participants of the club could be trained to improve their skills in the field that interests them.

In addition, an entrepreneur aims to acquire a Business Network International (BNI) franchise - an international network of business clubs around the world.

