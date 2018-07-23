Entrepreneurs' club created in Kazakh capital

23 July 2018 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

In order to improve the business climate in the capital of Kazakhstan and the availability of public services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the city administration of Astana has developed a schedule of activities for conducting consultations for business in the territory of second-tier banks, Kazinform news agency reported.

Entrepreneur Zamir Bolysbek came to the event with a proposal to cooperate with state organizations, second-tier banks and SMEs representatives.

The idea of his project is to unite entrepreneurs into one club in which they could exchange ideas, cooperate, be useful to each other, generate new ideas, and thereby develop their businesses.

"The club is a community of entrepreneurs and business people who share same interests," Bolysbek said. "These are meetings, networking, master classes, thanks to close contacts, people solve their problems, get useful advice, our program envisages visiting enterprises of other club members. We see our further development in strengthening contacts and ties among entrepreneurs across Kazakhstan," he said.

Presently, the project has been launched and runs on a free basis. The long term plans include cooperation with universities and business schools, where the participants of the club could be trained to improve their skills in the field that interests them.

In addition, an entrepreneur aims to acquire a Business Network International (BNI) franchise - an international network of business clubs around the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
S&P expects gradual improvement in asset quality of Kazakh bank
Economy news 21 July 13:52
Investments in Kazakh processing industry increase
Kazakhstan 20 July 20:56
Afghanistan interested in imports of several Kazakh products
Kazakhstan 20 July 18:38
Kazakhstan eyes to increase soybean crop area ​​
Kazakhstan 20 July 18:25
Volume of cargo transportation increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 20 July 18:00
SES expert: Baku really interesting for tourism (Interview) (PHOTO)
Economy news 20 July 16:36
Latest
Uzbekistan to export large batch of textile, dried fruits to France
Economy news 10:43
Number of Russian companies registered in Turkey increases
Economy news 10:39
Central Asian countries and US to discuss security issues in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 10:39
Precious metals up again in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:37
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 23
Business 10:15
Iran-Turkmenistan trade balance turning positive, official says
Business 10:14
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times - defense ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 23
Economy news 10:01
Tender on repair announced in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz district
Tenders 09:47