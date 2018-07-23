Will Japanese YKK Group enter Uzbek textile industry? (Exclusive)

23 July 2018 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Japanese YKK Group, world’s largest zipper manufacturer, has no plans to open office or launch production in Uzbekistan, the company representative told Trend on July 19.

"We have no plan to open an office in Uzbekistan now… In any case, it is incorrect information, unfortunately. So we cannot answer your questions," the source in the Japanese company said.

He added that the YKK Group, though, have offices in CIS countries, such as Russia and Kazakhstan.

Thus, the company refuted Uzbek media’s reports on YKK Group’s alleged plans to open its office in Uzbekistan.

Strangely, the announcement was first made by the press service of the Uztekstilprom (Uzbekistan Textile Industry) Association on July 9. The association asserted that it hosted a meeting with the delegation of the Japanese YKK Group led by the head of the Central Asian office of the company Yasuhiro Yamashita.

Allegedly, the sides discussed prospects for establishing bilateral cooperation of Uzbek textile manufacturers with the YKK Group.

According to the Uztekstilprom’s press service, following the meeting, the sides discussed possibility of opening an office of YKK Group in Uzbekistan, as well as creation of a joint venture on production of textile accessories and fittings.

Also, the negotiations with manufacturers of sewing and knitted products of Namangan region were being planned to be held during the visit of the Japanese delegation.

The YKK Group is a Japanese group of manufacturing companies. As the world's largest zipper manufacturer, it also manufactures other fastening products, architectural products, plastic hardware and industrial machinery.

YKK produces fasteners and architectural products at 109 YKK facilities in 71 countries worldwide.

YKK Group’s Central Asian office is currently located in Kazakshtan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Citizens of Uzbekistan invited to update Tax Code
Economy news 13:59
Mining & metallurgy sector leading in tax payments in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:28
Uzbekistan to create Central Asia's biggest technological cluster, gas chemical complex
Oil&Gas 13:01
Investors from South Korea to help to relocate car market in Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:47
Uzbekistan uses experience of Israel to create technopark in Tashkent
Economy news 12:02
Uzbekistan studying Tatarstan's experience for development of fish industry
Economy news 11:59
Latest
PayU buys Israeli payment technology firm Zooz
Israel 14:12
German economy showed improved momentum in the second quarter
Europe 14:11
Azerbaijani university to buy vehicles
Tenders 14:03
Citizens of Uzbekistan invited to update Tax Code
Economy news 13:59
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for G.E.C gas turbine
Tenders 13:58
U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal to likely push up oil prices
Oil&Gas 13:42
Mining & metallurgy sector leading in tax payments in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:28
China's Xi offers fresh $295 million grant to Sri Lanka
China 13:09
Uzbekistan to create Central Asia's biggest technological cluster, gas chemical complex
Oil&Gas 13:01