Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twenty-two companies with Kazakh capital were registered in Turkey in June 2018, which is by 11 companies more compared to the same month of 2017, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend July 25.

Total capital of the Kazakh companies registered in June 2018 amounted to 1.8 million lira, while in June 2017 this figure was 460,000 lira.

In June 2018, 11,861 companies were registered in Turkey, which is 32.67 percent less compared to the same month of 2017.

Moreover, 2,671 companies were closed in Turkey in June 2018.

The biggest number of companies (2,253) was registered in the country’s Istanbul city.

(4.7861 TRY = 1 USD on July 25)

---

