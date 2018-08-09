Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan Aug. 9

9 August 2018 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals except for palladium have increased in Azerbaijan August 9, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 1.2325 manats to 2064.0805 manats per ounce in the country on August 9, compared to the price on August 8.

The price of silver increased by 0.0688 manats to 26.2854 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 5.8395 manats to 1418.1655 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 8.4575 manats to 1543.1155 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 9, 2018

August 8, 2018

Gold

XAU

2064.0805

2062.848

Silver

XAG

26.2854

26.2166

Platinium

XPT

1418.1655

1412.326

Palladium

XPD

1543.1155

1551.573

The precious metals include gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest standard of purity (999.9). Bank metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

