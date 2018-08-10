Number of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey down

10 August 2018 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twenty-one companies with Turkmen capital were registered in Turkey in June 2018, which is by 14 companies less compared to the same month of 2017, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend July 25.

Total capital of the Turkmen companies registered in June 2018 amounted to 2.9 million lira, while in June 2017 this figure was 1.7 million lira.

In June 2018, 11,861 companies were registered in Turkey, which is 32.67 percent less compared to the same month of 2017.

Moreover, 2,671 companies were closed in Turkey in June 2018.

The biggest number of companies (2,253) was registered in the country’s Istanbul city.

(4.7861 TRY = 1 USD on July 25)

